MÁS ALLÁ DE NÍGER: Cómo la CEDEAO se convirtió en una herramienta para el imperialismo occidental en áfrica. Alan MacLeod.

The coup in Niger has made it blatantly clear what an obedient lapdog ECOWAS is for ex-colonial overlord France. The regional alliance of West African states might as well rebrand now as Paris’ enforcer.

Moving in lockstep with the West, ECOWAS imposed sanctions on poverty-hit… pic.twitter.com/vMwlwVZqff

— African Stream (@african_stream) August 8, 2023