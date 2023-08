EL BOMBARDEO ATÓMICO DE JAPÓN NO FUE NECESARIO PARA PONER FIN A LA SEGUNDA GUERRA MUNDIAL. Documentos del gobierno de EE.UU. lo admiten. Ben Norton.

Here's a link to the full Newsweek article: https://t.co/wSHlEyFJIk

And here's the same anecdote as it appears in Eisenhower's 1963 memoir "Mandate for Change" https://t.co/hfc04ZK7Vg pic.twitter.com/rRUvmdiHRR

— 𝙂𝙐𝙈𝘽𝙔 (@gumby4christ) August 1, 2023