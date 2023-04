QUÉ NOS DICE LA FILTRACIÓN DE DOCUMENTOS DEL PENTÁGONO SOBRE LA GUERRA EN UCRANIA. Misión Verdad.

It's been a while since I've done a Ukraine-specific thread, but given the feeding frenzy over the reported NATO leak, now is as good a time as any. The leak I will not post here, but you can find it on TG rusfleet. Caveat about the casualty box editing. More on this later. /1 pic.twitter.com/Ur3Dmy21pg

— Dr.Snekotron (@snekotron) April 7, 2023