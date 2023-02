ESTADOS UNIDOS RODEA A CHINA CON MAQUINARIA DE GUERRA MIENTRAS SE ASUSTA CON LOS GLOBOS. Caitlin Johnstone. 

Amid Concerns Over a Balloon, US Cancels High-Level Meeting with China

Beijing said it regrets that one of its weather balloons drifted into American skies.

