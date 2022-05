¿CUÁNTA DEUDA MÁS SOPORTARÁ EEUU ANTES DE POR FIN COLAPSAR? Misión Verdad.

Let’s do the math:

US total debt

$90 trillion

US unfunded liabilities

$169 trillion

Total

$259 trillion

Minus all US assets

$193 trillion

Balance

– $66 trillion

That’s $66 trillion of debt and liabilities after every asset in the US has been sold off.

Do you understand?

— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 14, 2022